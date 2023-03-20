Himiway Announces Three New Electric Bikes at their 2023 NEW PRODUCTS Launch Conference

Sponsored:

Himiway, the renowned electric bike brand, has just announced the release of three new e-bike models. These bikes have been designed to cater to the diverse needs of riders, from city commuters to adventurous off-roaders. In this article, we will provide an overview of the new Himiway e-bikes and highlight their unique selling points.

The three new models include The Pony, The Rambler, and The Rhino. The Pony is the most compact and portable e-bike, designed for easy commuting and exploring the city. The Rambler is a hybrid between a city bike and a cruiser bike, offering a comfortable and effortless riding experience. The Rhino boasts the longest range, making it perfect for exploring long distances. Finally, The Rhino Pro provides the best off-road performance, making it the ideal choice for adventurous riders seeking an outdoor riding experience. Let’s delve into the details of each of these bikes and see what makes them stand out.

Himiway Pony-Portable Electric Mini Bike

Premiering is the Himiway Pony, the perfect e-bike for those who are always on the go. Developed in response to feedback from test ride events, Himiway recognized the need for a smaller, more portable e-bike for commuting and traveling within cities. Himiway’s goal is to make e-bikes more accessible to people, and the Pony is a perfect example of that.

Features of the Himiway Pony

The Himiway Pony is the smallest e-bike model in Himiway’s history. Its compact design has a total length of 49 inches and a height of 41 inches, making it easy to store in small spaces. Its lightweight design, weighing only 35 pounds, makes it easy to carry around. The reinforced aluminum frame can carry up to 240 pounds, and it has an adjustable seat height from 28.3 to 33.5 inches, making it a perfect fit for people from 4’10” to 6’3”. You will also be delighted to know that Pony is a pedal-free bike.

Performance

The Pony features a powerful 300-watt motor that allows for cruising at 16 mph. Its 36-volt, 360 wh battery provides up to 22 miles of travel on just the throttle alone. It uses an EV-grade 21700 battery, which is one of the most high-density batteries, 21% higher than the 18650 battery.

Tires and Brakes

The Himiway Pony highlights 20*2.4-inch standard city tires with spoked wheels that can handle all city terrains. The bike has a 160MM mechanical disc rear brake, but no front brake was included to prevent riders from flipping over the handlebars at high speeds.

Benefits of the Himiway Pony

The Himiway Pony is a perfect portable electric bike for young adults who want to travel around the city comfortably and in style. Its most significant advantage is its portability, as it can be quickly transported on buses, subways, or even fit into the trunk of a car. Its unique features make it ideal for short commutes or quick city explorations. Its tires and rear mechanical disc brake ensure a smooth and safe ride. Moreover, the Pony’s pedal-free design makes it easy to ride and avoids arriving at your destination drenched in sweat. With an unprecedented price, it offers excellent value for anyone looking for an affordable yet reliable e-bike designed for commuting and exploring the city.

Appearance

The Pony comes in five different colors, including pearl white, mint green, midsummer yellow, midnight forest, and Himi grey. The bike’s color choices were voted on by Himiway’s social media followers, making it a product that embodies the ideas of many young people for e-bikes.

Prices

The Himiway Pony is priced at $649 but can be pre-ordered during the spring event for only $599. A 180wh version of the bike is also available for $499, making it the most cost-effective e-bike on the market. Overall, the Himiway Pony is a perfect combination of affordability, portability, and performance, making it a great choice for anyone looking for an easy and efficient way to travel within the city.

Himiway Rambler -Electric City Commuter Bike

The Himiway Rambler Electric Bike is an innovative and versatile electric bike that offers excellent performance and durability. Its unique design makes it an ideal choice for riders who want a reliable, stylish, and easy-to-use e-bike that can handle complex urban roads and long distances. Let’s explore the key features of the Himiway Rambler Electric Bike.

Motor and Pedal Assistance

The Himiway Rambler is equipped with a powerful 48-volt, 500-watt motor, enabling it to reach a top speed of 25 mph. This motor is more potent than the 36-volt motors ranging from 250W to 350W used in most city and cruiser e-bikes available in the market. Additionally, the Himiway Rambler has five levels of pedal assistance, allowing riders to choose the level of support they need.

Battery

The Himiway Rambler comes with a high-capacity 48-volt, 720-watt-hour battery. It uses 21700 EV-grade battery cells, which have a 21% higher density than the 18650 batteries commonly used in other e-bikes. This results in a larger capacity charge within the same battery size. The Himiway Rambler has a proven range of up to 55 miles, making it the highest range performer among city e-bikes and cruiser e-bikes. Real-world range tests showed that the Rambler delivered an impressive range of 55 miles at level 1, with an average speed of 10mph.

Brakes and Lights

The Himiway Rambler comes with hydraulic brakes that offer better braking distance and safety during leisurely rides. Additionally, the Himiway taillight is larger and brighter, making riders more visible to those behind them. The taillight is also embedded with the brand-new Himiway logo.

Price and Color

The Himiway Rambler is available in three different colors: mint green, pearl white, and himi grey. The hydraulic brakes version of the bike costs $1499, while the mechanical brakes version costs $1299. The mid-drive and hydraulic version of the bike is priced at $2199.

Himiway Rhino-Dual Battery Electric Mountain Bike

Since Himiway is a well-known brand for its impressive long-range electric bikes. According to a survey, the range of an e-bike is the top priority for users. This is why Himiway has continuously been pushing the limits of the e-bike range, and the Rhino is a testament to that.

Himiway Rhino – The first dual-battery E-bike

The Himiway Rhino is the first dual-battery electric bike equipped with 2 powerful batteries, each with 48 volts and 15 ah. This gives the Rhino a total capacity of 1440 wh, which is 50% more than Himiway’s current longest-range models. The Rhino can travel up to 100 miles per charge, making it a great option for long-distance rides. Its well-balanced frame and powerful 1000-watt motor, along with the 4.5-inch tires, provide excellent off-road capability. With a single charge, the Rhino can last for 3 weeks (30 miles per week).

Dual-battery design

The Himiway Rhino’s dual-battery design is a unique feature that sets it apart from other electric bikes. The bike is equipped with two 720-watt-hour battery packs built into two tubes, which reduces charging time. The Rhino is also equipped with two chargers to charge both batteries at the same time, cutting the charging time in half compared to a single 1440Wh battery pack.

Himiway NEW 4.5” fat tires

The Rhino is equipped with Himiway’s new 4.5” fat tires, which have widened tire treads with a redesigned rocket logo. The overall area of the tread has been increased by 30%, providing better off-road riding and braking performance. These tires enhance the Rhino’s off-road performance and provide a smoother ride on all terrains.

Other features

The Himiway Rhino also features 180mm hydraulic disc brakes for safety, a brand new headlight and taillight with the rocket logo for visibility and safety during nighttime riding, and a completely new 9-level speed shift system for a better riding experience.

Price and Color

The Himiway Rhino is available in two colors, Midnight Forest and Himi Grey. The bike is priced at $3,199, but pre-orders are available at a discounted price of $2,999.

Himiway Rhino Pro- Mid-Drive Dual Battery Emtb

Himiway has been known for its impressive electric bikes with long-range capabilities. The latest addition to its e-bike lineup is the Rhino Pro, designed to surpass its predecessor, Cobra Pro. The bike boasts cutting-edge technologies, with the 1000-watt Mid-Drive Motor as its standout feature. In this section, we will discuss the Rhino Pro’s features in detail.

Mid-Drive Motor

The Rhino Pro’s 1000-watt Mid-Drive Motor is the best in the e-bike industry. The middle drive system provides greater torque, with a maximum of 160 Newton meters. This results in the fastest acceleration and best climbing performance, making it the most capable e-bike for tough terrains. Riders can easily conquer hills and challenging terrains with ease.

Shimano 10-Speed Gear Shift System

The Rhino Pro is equipped with a Shimano 10-speed gear shift system, providing higher precision and smoother shifting for better control performance. This feature enables riders to shift gears easily and quickly in different terrains and environments, providing more control and freedom for off-road enthusiasts.

Dual-Battery System

The Rhino Pro uses a dual-battery system with a total capacity of 1440 wh and a range of up to 100 miles. The 21700 EV-grade battery cells have a 21% higher density, enabling two high-capacity batteries to fit into two slender frames. With this feature, riders can enjoy longer rides without worrying about running out of battery power.

Features

The Rhino Pro is equipped with 26*4.5 inch Himiway fat tires, 180mm hydraulic disc brakes, a full-color LED display, and the new Himiway headlight and taillight. All these features are designed for the toughest terrain and off-road riding, providing riders with a safe and comfortable experience.

Price and Availability

The Rhino Pro is available for pre-order on himiwaybike.com for $3,999. At $4,199, the Rhino Pro is one of the most affordable mid-drive e-bikes on the market. With its exceptional features and capabilities, the Rhino Pro is an excellent investment for those who love off-road adventures.

Ending & Conclusion

In conclusion, Himiway has recently announced several new e-bike models that cater to a range of riding needs. Each bike has its unique features and price point, making it an affordable option for anyone looking to get into e-biking.

The Pony

The Pony is the most portable and compact e-bike from Himiway. It comes with a 360-watt-hour battery that can travel up to 22 miles. The bike features 20” * 2.4” tires and a rear mechanical disc brake. The unprecedented price of $499 makes it an affordable option for anyone looking for a convenient and reliable mode of transportation for commuting and exploring the city.

The Rambler

The Rambler is a blend of a city bike and a cruiser bike. It features a 720-watt-hour battery that can travel up to 55 miles per charge. The 27.5” * 2.4” tires and mechanical disc brakes provide a smooth and comfortable riding experience. The price of only $1,299 makes it an affordable option for anyone looking for a comfortable and effortless riding experience.

The Rhino

The Rhino is the longest-range e-bike from Himiway, featuring two batteries totaling 1440 watt-hours of capacity, which can travel up to 100 miles. The bike features 26*4.5 new Himiway brand tires and hydraulic brakes, making it a reliable option for exploring wherever your heart desires. The price of only $2,999 makes it an affordable and reliable option for off-road enthusiasts.

The Rhino Pro

The Rhino Pro is the latest e-bike model from Himiway, designed to surpass its predecessor, the Cobra Pro. It boasts cutting-edge technologies, with the 1000-watt Mid-Drive Motor as its standout feature. It has a 1440-watt-hour battery capacity with up to 100 miles of range, new 26*4.5 Himiway brand tires, and hydraulic brakes. The Rhino Pro offers the best off-road performance, making it the most capable e-bike for tough terrains. It is available for $3,999.

New Product Giveaway

Lastly, Himiway is offering an exciting chance to win new Himiway e-bike models for free on their Facebook page. The instructions on how to enter can be found on the page, giving everyone the opportunity to experience the fun and benefits of e-biking.

