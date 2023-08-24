Mihogo mini versatile compact folding electric bike

In the bustling world of urban commuting, the Mihogo Mini is making waves as a versatile folding electric bike that promises to revolutionize daily travel. With its advanced features and sleek design, this compact powerhouse is designed to transform the way we navigate our cities and towns.

The Mihogo Mini’s multi-scenario application possibility sets it apart as a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. Whether you’re heading to the local market for groceries or commuting to work, this folding electric bike is designed to cater to a variety of needs. Its compact and foldable design, weighing in at a mere 19 kilograms, allows for easy storage and portability. With just three simple steps, the bike can be folded and carried with ease, making it the perfect companion for urban dwellers.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $449 or £352 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the regular price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Designed with versatility in mind, Mihogo Mini is the perfect electric bike for commuters, outdoor enthusiasts, leisure riders, tourists, and families alike. It’s an e-bike for all seasons! Whether you’re commuting to work, exploring the great outdoors, or enjoying a family trip, Mihogo Mini is the perfect way to get around.”

One of the standout features of the Mihogo Mini is its dual mode options. Users can effortlessly switch between pedal assist and throttle mode, offering flexibility and control over their ride. The bike also boasts an IPS 2.4 inch colored multifunctional intelligent dashboard, designed to provide essential ride information at a glance.

The Mihogo Mini’s innovative dual balance high molybdenum carbon steel arch frame design ensures stability and control, even at high speeds. This is complemented by a high-performance 350 watt brushless gearless silent aluminum alloy motor, which delivers impressive speed and acceleration. With a range of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge, the Mihogo Mini is ready to take on even the longest commutes.

“Discover the endless possibilities with Mihogo Mini and its range of customizable accessories! Tailor your riding experience to perfection by combining various accessories, whether it’s a kid backseat for a mother, a stylish commuter package for urban travels, or a cargo setup for convenient carrying. Embrace the freedom to transform your Mini to suit your every journey.”

Safety and durability are also at the forefront of the Mihogo Mini’s design. The bike is TUV Rhineland en15194 safety certified and boasts an IP65 waterproof rating, allowing it to handle wet conditions without damage. This ensures that riders can confidently navigate through various weather conditions, knowing their bike is built to withstand the elements.

If the Mihogo mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Mihogo mini folding electric bike project glimpse the promotional video below.

The Mihogo Mini is more than just a folding electric bike; it’s a symbol of the future of electric biking. It offers thrill, convenience, and freedom, all wrapped up in a sleek and compact design. With the Mihogo Mini, the future of urban commuting is here, and it’s electrifying.

“Powered by a Panasonic Semi-Solid Lithium-ion Battery, it offers a long battery life with a maximum assist range of 100km/62miles. It has a high side charge rate and extended cycle life of up to 1200 cycles, ensuring superior safety, reliability, and optimal performance. Ride with peace of mind, knowing your bike can keep up with your adventures.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the folding electric bike, jump over to the official Mihogo mini crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

