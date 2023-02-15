LUCIIDA electric bike wheel conversion kit

If you would like to transform your standard bicycle into an electric bike you might be interested in a new motorized wheel conversion kit that is now available to backfire Kickstarter. The electric bike wheel conversion kit features everything you need to add motorization to your bike and comes complete with its own LCD monitor and five riding modes that can be chosen using a one button operation. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $249 or £205 (depending on current exchange rates).

Electric bike wheel conversion kit

“With a charging time of only 3.5 hours, the journey would be full of tranquility, and it would help you travel up to 130 kilometers. You can enjoy the great rivers and mountains while you are at it. The three-mode shifting system can be changed to meet the needs of different riding preference. Each mode provides different strengths of resistance, which riders can switch at will depending on their riding needs.”

“- The brushless motor has no mechanical resistance and can run normally even when the power is cut off.

– A 38NM torque output allows for worry-free climbing.

– It has a top speed of 32KM/H, and you can go at a pace that suits you.

– The IP65 waterproof rating means it can withstand exposure to water from any direction, making it a great choice for outdoor use.

– Exclusive-patented motor

– Built-in power assist sensor

– Smoother power

– Automated Power off when braking

– No need for a breaker”

If the LUCIIDA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electric bike wheel conversion kit, jump over to the official LUCIIDA crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





