ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED hybrid laptop

ASUS has this week introduced a new version of its Vivobook 13 hybrid laptop announcing the availability of the new Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3304). Offering a 13.3-inch detachable 2-in-1 laptop powered by a Core i3-N300 CPU supported by 512 GB PCIe SSD and up to 8 GB of fast LPDDR5 memory. Featuring a magnetically attached keyboard and large touchpad the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED can easily transform from laptop to tablet when required simply by detaching the keyboard. Other features of the tablet include dual USB-C ports, audio jack and microSD card reader.

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the master of entertainment, thanks to its big 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision touchscreen—capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors—that puts ordinary tablets in the shade. This brilliant display has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio that provides a full-screen viewing experience when watching movies and TV shows—unlike a 16:10 or 4:3 display.

It’s also Pantone Validated with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for accurate, vivid colors, and it’s DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and brilliant highlights. This OLED display has a fast 0.2-millisecond response time, and it offers much better eye protection, too, with naturally lower blue-light levels—up to 70% lower than an LCD display—that deliver TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.”

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED

“Pursue creative hobbies and interests with its responsive touchscreen and high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0. This Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0-compliant stylus is stored in the cover stand, so it’s always ready to write, draw or annotate with its 4096-level pressure sensitivity, 5-350 gram pen-tip force and 266 Hz sampling rate.

The four interchangeable pen tips have different textures that mimic 2H, H, HB and B pencils, providing a truly natural feel for sketching and drawing. Charging is easy via any USB-C charger, and when paired via Bluetooth the shortcut button provides intuitive one-click functions, such as taking screenshots or navigating to the next page of a presentation.

The latest Vivobook excels at on-the-go productivity. Just clip on the detachable full-size keyboard, and it’s ready to blitz through the serious stuff. This magnetically-attached marvel has keys spaced 19.05 mm apart for comfortable typing—the same as a standard desktop keyboard—with a long 1.4 mm key travel. The dished key caps also increase fingertip comfort. The mega-sized touchpad is engineered for maximum responsiveness and accuracy, and it has a special coating with a silky-smooth feel.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS





