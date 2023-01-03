Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop you might be interested in the new piece of kit launched by Kickstarter from Robo & Kala. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 supported by 16 GB of RAM and equipped with 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage the tablet has already past its required pledge goal with still 26 days remaining. For an honest overview and review of the Robo & Kala tablet check out the video embedded below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $799 or £659 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With a mainframe of 0.28″ thin and 1.5 pounds, the Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop elevates productivity by combining superior performance with innovative design. Featuring the world’s first 5nm Windows PC computing platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 chip is capable of performing intensive multitasking at low power consumption.”

Robo Kala 2-in-1 laptop

Assuming that the Robo & Kala funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop project check out the promotional video below.

“Get the power of portability with Robo&Kala’s extremely lightweight yet durable design. The 6-series anodized aluminum alloy and CNC-cut one-piece shell makes the body tough and wear-resistant. With a weight of 1.5 pounds and thickness of 0.28 inch, you’ll get ultimate performance without the bulkiness of a standard laptop.”

“The Robo&Kala 2-in-1 laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 80x Gen3 chip, the world’s first 5nm Windows PC computing platform. Equipped with ARM architecture, the 2-in-1 laptop runs smoothly with conservative power consumption, allowing intensive multitasking and increasing productivity. Qualcomm Snapdragon 80x Gen3 showcases performance and efficiency through its 8-core combination. The new super cores are integrated with Kryo CPU.

Compared with Gen2, CPU and GPU are increased by 85% and 60% respectively. The exceptional Al engine increases the arithmetic power to 29+TOPs allowing you to experience instant response and premium performance, whether you’re creating, web browsing, or working!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 2-in-1 laptop, jump over to the official Robo & Kala crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

