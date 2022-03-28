MediaTek becomes first TV SoC vendor to support Dolby Vision IQ

MediaTek has released a press release this week announcing that it is the first TV SoC vendor to support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. If you’re unfamiliar with Precision Detail it is a new technology by unlocking more from Dolby Vision content by revealing incredible detail in both bright and dark areas, together with added texture and depth to create “astonishing crispness” on 8K and 4K smart TVs says MediaTek.

The new feature will be introduced for TVs specifically equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and will be present on MediaTek’s Pentonic series for 8K and 4K smart TVs.

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail

“With our industry-leading chips, paired with astonishing visual and audio technologies powered by Dolby, MediaTek and Dolby are making truly immersive and cinematic entertainment experiences more accessible,” said Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek. “MediaTek’s Pentonic series will make it easy for OEMs to bring Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail to the next generation of 8K and 4K smart TVs.

MediaTek Pentonic also improves gameplay with support for features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision. This includes advancements TV OEMs will be able to offer their customers such as gaming in Dolby Vision at 4K 120 Hz. In addition, Pentonic chips will further improve latency and display enhancements when gaming in Dolby Vision through Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to notably improve the gaming experience for players.

For the past decade, Dolby Vision has continuously raised the bar of immersive entertainment experiences. Dolby Vision IQ continues this legacy by expanding the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR through innovations like Precision Detail,” said Mathias Bendull, Vice President, Living Room at Dolby Laboratories. “We look forward to working with MediaTek and our OEM partners to bring stunning Dolby Vision images for more use cases to the next generation of 8K and 4K smart TVs.”

Source : MediaTek

