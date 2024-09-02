New Arduino Cloud Image widget now available to enhance your IoT dashboards

Arduino has introduced a new feature to its Arduino Cloud platform: the Image widget. This addition aims to improve the user experience by allowing for greater customization and visual appeal in IoT dashboards. The Image widget supports various image formats and offers multiple display options, making it a versatile tool for enhancing dashboard aesthetics and functionality.

Points of Interest : New Image widget for Arduino Cloud dashboards

Supports GIF, JPG, and WEBP formats up to 5MB

Two display options: Fill widget frame or Fit image

Customizable widget frame and background color

No Thing variable needed for the widget

Enhances dashboard aesthetics and functionality

Key Features of the Image Widget

The Image widget is designed to be a simple yet powerful addition to the Arduino Cloud toolkit. Users can upload static images in formats like GIF, JPG, or WEBP, with a size limit of 5MB. Alternatively, users can specify a URL where the image is located. The widget offers two display options: filling the widget frame (which may involve cropping) or fitting the image within the frame (no cropping). Users can also customize the widget frame by showing or hiding it and selecting a white or gray background.

Practical Advantages

The Image widget is not just about aesthetics; it brings several practical advantages to the Arduino Cloud experience. Here are five tips to enhance your IoT dashboards using this new feature:

Create a banner for your dashboard: Add a personalized header with your company or project logo.

Add a personalized header with your company or project logo. Identify sections with descriptive pictures: Use icons or images to visually categorize different parts of your dashboard, making it more intuitive to navigate.

Use icons or images to visually categorize different parts of your dashboard, making it more intuitive to navigate. Separate sections with images: Improve visual organization by using images as dividers between different sections.

Improve visual organization by using images as dividers between different sections. Enhance overall aesthetics: Use carefully chosen images to complement your data visualizations and make your dashboards more visually appealing.

Use carefully chosen images to complement your data visualizations and make your dashboards more visually appealing. Show camera snapshots: Upload pictures taken from a camera at regular intervals or specific events, and display them on the dashboard.

How to Use the Image Widget

Adding the Image widget to your Arduino Cloud dashboard is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Open your Arduino Cloud dashboard. Click on the “Add Widget” button. Select “Image Widget” from the list of available widgets. Upload your desired image (mind the 5MB size limit and file format) or indicate the image URL. Choose your display option: Fill widget or Fit image. Fine-tune the final appearance: Decide whether to show or hide the widget frame and select your preferred background color (white or gray). Position and resize the widget on your dashboard as needed.

Arduino Cloud Explained

For those new to Arduino Cloud, it is an all-in-one IoT solution that empowers makers, IoT enthusiasts, and businesses to create, monitor, and control their IoT devices from anywhere in the world. With its intuitive interface, customizable dashboards, and sharing capabilities, Arduino Cloud makes it easy to bring IoT projects to life and collaborate with others.

Key Features of Arduino Cloud

Zero-touch online development environment: Develop and deploy IoT solutions without the need for physical interaction.

Develop and deploy IoT solutions without the need for physical interaction. Real-time device monitoring and control: Keep track of your devices and control them in real-time.

Keep track of your devices and control them in real-time. Customizable dashboards: Use a variety of widgets, including the new Image widget, to create dashboards that suit your needs.

Use a variety of widgets, including the new Image widget, to create dashboards that suit your needs. Over-the-air updates: Update connected devices remotely.

Update connected devices remotely. Secure data and sketch storage: Ensure your data and sketches are stored securely.

Ensure your data and sketches are stored securely. Easy sharing and collaboration tools: Share your projects and collaborate with team members effortlessly.

Get Started with the New Image Widget

The new Image widget is just one of the many ways Arduino is working to improve the user experience with Arduino Cloud. By allowing users to personalize and organize their dashboards more effectively, the Image widget makes IoT projects not just functional but also visually appealing and intuitive. For more information, check the documentation.

Ready to try out the new Image widget? Log in to your Arduino Cloud account today and start enhancing your dashboards for free. If you’re new to Arduino Cloud, there’s never been a better time to start. Sign up now and discover how Arduino Cloud can streamline your IoT development process.

