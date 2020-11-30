Lite3DP open source, Arduino MSLA / LCD-SLA resin micro 3D printer kit from $89



The development team at Lite3DP has launched a micro 3D printer kit which is now available from $89 and allows you to build your very own mini resin 3D printer. Preorders are now available and shipping is expected to take place towards the end of June 2021. Free shipping is included throughout the United States and worldwide shipping is available for $15 extra.

“Lite3DP is a micro 3D printer that utilizes high-print-quality, virtually-silent MSLA technology. It’s the first of its kind to be based entirely on Arduino, is open source, and comes in an easy-to-assemble kit format. It’s a simple machine that is designed for experimentation and allows for a deep and complete understanding of its operation. And it can fit on just about any desk or in any workshop.

MSLA resin 3D printing technology can achieve stunning detail levels and surface finishes, far superior to what filament 3D printers can reach – essentially by curing resin using a screen such as the LCD on Lite3DP. Although 3D printers with MSLA technology are already offered at prices similar to those of filament printers, they are closed source projects, skirting one of the most precious characteristics of modern 3D printing – accessibility.”

– Manufactures plastic parts by solidification, layer by layer, of a liquid photosensitive resin

– Prints with an extraordinary level of detail and surface finish, far superior to what filament 3D printers can reach

– Fits in the palm of your hand

– Works with any brand of 405 nm UV resins

– Utilizes a precision linear guide

– Features a magnetic attachment system on the tray and platform (a single manual knob for its preparation)

– Works autonomously with a microSD card

– Is well-documented and open source

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals