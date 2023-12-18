Octopus arcade fight stick for PC, PS5, Switch, Steam Deck and more

The Octopus Arcade Stick is a new gaming controller designed to replicate the feel and experience of arcade gaming, but with the infusion of modern technology. One of the standout features of the Octopus Arcade Stick is its design and construction, built to be durable and long-lasting. It is a wired controller, a feature preferred by professional gamers due to the faster reflexes and lack of lag or delay in gameplay. This feature offers a significant edge in competitive gaming where every millisecond counts.

But the Octopus Arcade Stick doesn’t stop at durability and speed; it offers a customizable experience. With changeable buttons, Octoplates™, and joysticks, gamers can tailor the controller to their personal preferences and gaming style. This level of customization is a testament to the thoughtfulness and dedication of the design team, who are not just creators but passionate gamers themselves.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $204 or £173 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The Octopus Arcade Stick is not limited to a single platform. It’s compatible with a variety of gaming systems, including the Nintendo Switch, Sega Saturn, Dreamcast, PC, Analogue Pocket Dock, MISTer FPGA, and more. This broad compatibility makes it a versatile tool for any gamer, regardless of their preferred gaming platform.

Arcade fight stick

Endorsements from notable figures in the gaming industry have boosted the Octopus Arcade Stick’s profile. Renowned YouTuber and Twitch Streamer Maximilian Dood, among others, have given their stamp of approval to this innovative controller. These endorsements not only validate the quality and performance of the Octopus Arcade Stick but also strengthen its credibility in the gaming community.

Beyond its gaming attributes, the Octopus Arcade Stick is also making a difference in the world. The team behind this controller has committed to donating 10% of every purchase towards supporting earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey. This initiative underscores the team’s commitment to not only creating an exceptional product but also making a positive social impact.

If the Octopus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the Octopus arcade fight stick project examine the promotional video below.

The Octopus Arcade Stick is a product of a small team with a big vision. They have a passion for gaming and a desire to bring back the golden age of arcades. To support the production of the Octopus Arcade Stick, the team has launched a crowdfunding campaign. This grassroots approach invites gamers and enthusiasts to back the project, making them a part of the journey to bring this innovative controller to life.

The Octopus Arcade Stick is more than just a gaming controller. It’s a blend of nostalgic arcade gaming experience and modern technology, a customizable tool for gamers, and a platform for social contribution. It’s a testament to the passion and vision of its creators, who are not just developing a product, but also contributing to the gaming community and beyond. Whether you’re a professional gamer, a gaming enthusiast, or someone who appreciates high-quality, innovative products, the Octopus Arcade Stick is a worthy addition to your gaming arsenal.

