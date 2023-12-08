Using the Steam Deck OLED as a desktop PC

The Steam Deck OLED is more than just a portable gaming device; it’s a versatile tool that can transform into a Linux-powered desktop PC using the convenient docking station that allows you to quickly connect and disconnect your handheld. When you connect it to a larger display, you open up a world of new opportunities, not just for gaming but also for getting work done. This adaptability is what makes the Steam Deck OLED a valuable piece of technology for those who want their devices to do more.

Imagine playing your favorite games on the Steam Deck OLED and seeing them come to life on a bigger screen, with resolutions up to a stunning 1440p. But gaming isn’t the only area where the device shines. It also turns into a productive workstation, perfect for handling documents, editing photos, and streaming high-quality 4K content from platforms like YouTube and Netflix. This dual functionality makes the Steam Deck OLED a smart addition to your tech arsenal.

To get the most out of your desktop experience, consider pairing your Steam Deck OLED with a wireless keyboard and mouse. This combination will give you the comfort and precision you need for work-related tasks. If you’re more interested in gaming, a secondary controller can enhance your experience. Connecting the device to a monitor is simple, with options like a USB Type-C dock or a more affordable USB Type-C to HDMI adapter.

How good is the Steam Deck OLEDas a desktop PC?

If you are interested in learning more about using your Steam Deck OLED handheld games console as a desktop PC. You might be interested in the demonstration below created by ETAPrime. You might also be interested in learning how to increase your Steam Deck RAM to 32GB.

The Steam Deck OLED offers a smooth web browsing experience, thanks to its support for Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet connections. It comes with essential applications like Firefox for surfing the internet and Discover for downloading software. For those who are into creative work, Linux has user-friendly apps for photo editing, and LibreOffice is great for working on documents.

At its core, the Steam Deck OLED is all about gaming. When you hook it up to an external display, the device can push games to higher resolutions and frame rates, providing an exceptional gaming experience. Keep in mind that while older and less demanding games can easily make the jump to 1440p, newer and more graphically intense games might require some adjustments to their settings to run smoothly.

To switch the Steam Deck OLED into desktop PC mode, you’ll need to make some configuration changes. These adjustments are meant to fine-tune the device’s performance, ensuring a smooth transition from handheld gaming to a full desktop experience using the dock.

The Steam Deck OLED goes beyond its origins as a handheld gaming console. It offers a flexible, multi-functional PC experience that’s suitable for gaming, editing documents, or browsing the web. With the right peripherals and settings, you can fully unlock the potential of the Steam Deck OLED.

Image Source : Valve



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals