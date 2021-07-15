Apple releases tvOS 15 beta 3 to developers

Lots of new betas from Apple today, we have already seen iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 3, watchOS 8 beta 3, macOS 12 Monterey beta 3 and now we have tvOS 15 beta 3.

Apple has released their tvOS 15 beta 3 software to developers we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon.

The third beta of Apple’s tvOS 15 comes three weeks after the second bet and it brings a range of new features to the Apple TV.

The tVOS 15 software includes Apple’s new SharePlay feature that allows you to watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime. The shows play at the same time so both people can see the exact same thing at the same time.

There are also some other new features including support for Spatial Audio when pair with Apple’s AirPods Max and AirPods Pro headphones,

Apple are expected to launch their tvOS 15 software update in September, along with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 and the new iPhone 13 line up. We are also expecting to see macOS Monterey at the same time, plus watchOS 8 and the new Apple Watch Series 7.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when these updates will be released, we will let you know.

