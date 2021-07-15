watchOS 8 beta 3 released to developers

Apple recently released new betas of iOS 15, iPadOS, macOS Monterey and they also released watchOS 8 beta 3 for the Apple Watch.

The watchOS 8 beta 3 comes three weeks after the previous beta, it is now available for developers and it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers soon.

There are lots of new features coming to the Apple Watch with this update, this include the ability to share photos on your Apple Watch

A number of other apps will also be updated including the Weather app, Music app and more and you will also be able to share your Music from Apple Music through Messages to your friends using the Apple Watch.

Apple has also added in the ability to have multiple timers running on your device rather than a single timer, which will be a useful feature.

Apple are expected to release their watchOS 8 software update in September along with their new Apple Watch Series 7. We can also expect to see the new iPhone 13 and the iOS 15 software at the same time.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will release their new watchOS 8 software and also iOS 15, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

