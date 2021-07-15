Apple releases macOS 12 Monterey beta 3 to developers

As well as the third betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple also released macOS 12 Monterey beta 3 to developers. Apple are also expected to make this new beta available to Public Beta testers some time soon.

The new macOS 12 Monterey beta 3 comes three weeks after the second beta of the software and it brings a ranee of new features to the Mac.

Apple’s MacOS will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this will include Universal Control which lets you control your iPad with your Macs mouse and keyboard when it is close to your Mac. This sounds like a really useful feature and one we are looking forward to trying out on the Mac.

There is also support for the new SharePlay feature that lets you watch movies, TV shows and listen to Music with your friends over FaceTime. Many of the existing apps like Safari, Photos, Message and iCloud and more are also getting a range of updates.

The final version of Apple’s macOS 12 Monterey is expected to be released some time in September, along with the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates. As soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we ill let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

