Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.4

Apple has released some more software updates for the Mac, this is for an older version of macOS and includes the macOS Big Sur 11.6.4.

As well as the macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 software update, Apple also released a security update for macOS Catalina, Security Update 2022-002 Catalina.

This follows on from the recent release of macOS Monterey 12.2.1 which included a range of important security fixes for the Mac.

Apple has not revealed exactly what security fixes are included in the new macOS Big Sur and Catalina updates, but they are expected to be the same fixes that were included in the Monterey update.

There do not appear to be any new features included in these two new software updates for the Mac, as they both come with important security fixes, it is recommended that you install these updates.

Apple also has a range of new betas which they are working on at the moment, this includes macOS Monterey 12.3, iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.5. We are expecting all of these software updates to be released in March.

Apple is rumored to be launching a number of new devices in March and may hold its press event on the 8th of March. We are expecting the new macOS Monterey 12.3, iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.5 software updates to be released the same week.

