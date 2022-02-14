Another look at iOS 15.4 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.4 beta 2 to developers, the software will bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the iPhone.

It will also bring a range of new features to the device, we have already seen some videos of the new iOS 15.4 beta 2 and now we have another video. The video below from Zollotech gives us another look at the latest beta of iOS 15.4

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 15.4 software update include a new Face ID feature that allows you to easily unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a Face Mask. This feature apparently only works with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at the moment, it is not clear as yet whether it will work with other devices in the future.

The iOS 15.4 beta 2 software also brings some new Emoji to the iPhone and a new Apple Card widget and a range of other new features. We are expecting this software update to be released in March.

Apple are rumored to be holding a press conference for the iPhone SE 3 on the 8th of March, so we could see iOS 15.4 the same week. we are also expecting iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 to be released at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

