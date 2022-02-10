iOS 15.4 Beta 2 in action (Video)

Apple released a range of new betas this week, this included the new iOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPhone, watchOS 8.5 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPad, and macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2 for the Mac.

We have already seen a number of videos of these new beta releases, now we have another one, from Brandon Butch, that gives us another look and some more detail on the iOS 15.4 Beta 2 software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 15.4.

This includes the new Face ID feature that allows you to easily unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a Face Mask. So far it appears that this feature is supported by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, it is not clear as yet whether other models will get this. There are also a range of new Emoji and a new Apple Card widget and more.

Apple is expected to release iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5 and macOS Monterey 12.3 in March, there are rumors of an Apple press event for the 8th of March. We may see these software updates land the same week. As soon as we get some more details on when iOS 15.4 and the other updates are coming, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals