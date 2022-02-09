What’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas, this includes iOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPhone, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2 for the Mac, watchOS 8,5 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPad.

We previously heard about some of the new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 15.4 software update and now we have a video that gives us more detail on the release. The video below is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at the new iOS 15.4 beta 2.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 15.4 software update.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 15.4 along with iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and watchOS 8.5, they appear to be on a two-week release schedule at the moment for these betas. That would put the release of these software updates sometime in March.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event for the new iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air, and more on the 8th of March, we are expecting the iOS 15.4 update and the other updates to land in the same week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals