Apple releases macOS 13 Ventura beta 9

Lots of new betas from Apple this week, the latest one is the new macOS 13 Ventura beta 9 for the Mac, the software was released along with the new iOS 16.1 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 4.

The new macOS 13 Ventura software brings a wide range of new features to Apple’s Mac lineup, the software is expected to be released along with a new range of Macs.

The new beta of macOS 13 Ventura comes a week after the previous beta and some of the new features coming to the Mac in this update include Continuity Camera, Center Stage, Desk View, Studio Light, and more.

There is also a range of updates and new features that are coming to various existing apps on the Mac, this will include Safari, Mail, Maps, FaceTime, and many more of Apple’s own apps.

Not all devices will get the update, macOS 13 Ventura will be supported by many devices from 2017 onward, you can see a list of supported devices below.

MacBook (2017 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

Mac Pro from (2019 and later)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (2017 and later)

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac Pro

The macOS 13 Ventura beta 9 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details at the link below. We are also expecting to see a new public beta as well soon.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals