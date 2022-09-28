Apple releases iOS 16.1 beta 3

Apple has released a new beta for the iPhone, iOS 16.1 beta 3, the software is now available to developers and we are also expecting to see a new public beta this week.

The new beta of iOS 16.1 comes a week after the previous beta and it brings a range of new features to the iPhone.

Apple’s iOS 16.1 software will bring some features to the iPhone that were supposed to be released in the iOS 16 update. These features were delayed at the launch of iOS 16 and they will now be introduced with the next update.

One of the new features is Live Activities for the Lock Screen this will show live sports scores and more on your Lock Screen. This feature will also be integrated within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

You will also be able to completely delete the Wallet app on the iPhone and it will bring more customization options to the Lock Screen and the Home Screen.

As this is the third beta in the series there will be a few more before the final version of iOS 16.1 is released, we are expecting it to be released sometime in October. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date for iOS 16.1, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals