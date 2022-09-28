iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 released to developers

As well as the new iOS 16.1 beta 3 for the iPhone, Apple also released iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 for the iPad, the software has so far been made available to developers.

The new iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 has been made available to developers we are also expecting a new public beta of the software as well.

Apple’s iPadOS software update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPad, this includes the new Stage Manage feature which is one of the new multitasking features coming to the iPad.

You will be able to multiple tasks at the same time, resize windows and easily switch between multiple apps and more.

There are also some other great new features coming to the iPad and updates for many of Apple’s own apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime, and many more.

Apple has yet to release its iPadOS 16 software update for the iPad, the first release of this software will be with the iPadOS 16.1 software.

The new iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 is now available for developers to download and try out, you can find out more details at the link below. A new public beta of the software is expected to be released this week. The final version of iPadOS 16.1 is expected in October along with some new iPads.

