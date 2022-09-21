macOS 13 Ventura beta 8 released to developers

Apple has released a new beta for the Mac, macOS 13 Ventura beta 8, this update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac when it lands.

As this is the eighth beta in the series, we should be getting closer to the final version of macOS Ventura, we are expecting this to be released along with Apple’s new range of Macs.

Some of the new features that are coming in the macOS Ventura software update include Continuity Camera, Center Stage, Desk View, Studio Light, and more.

There is also a range of updates and new features that are coming to various existing apps on the Mac, this will include Safari, Mail, Maps, FaceTime, and many more of Apple’s own apps.

Apple is expected to hold a press event for its new Macs and also some new iPads in October, so we are expecting the new macOS Ventura to be released in October along with the new iPadOS 16 software update.

The new macOS 13 Ventura beta 8 software is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are also expecting a new public beta of macOS Ventura sometime soon as well.

