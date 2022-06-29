Apple releases iOS 15.6 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 15.6 beta 4 for the iPhone. They have also released iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 for the iPad and the software has been made available to developers and also to members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

The fourth beta of Apple’s iOS 15.6 comes two weeks after the previous betas for the iPhone and the iPad, this update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

As yet there do not appear to be any major new features in the latest beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, the next major update with new features is expected to be iOS 16.

Apple recently released their second developer beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, these updates will bring some major new features to the iPhone and iPad.

So far the new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are only available to developers, the first public betas of this software will be released next month.

Apple is expected to release the iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 software updates sometime next month, we will probably see one more beta release before the final versions of the software are released.

The new iOS 15.6 beta 4 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 are now available to download for developers and also public beta testers, you can find out more details about the link below,

Source Apple

