Apple releases iOS 16 beta 8

It won’t be long before we find out when iOS 16 is coming, Apple has now released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers, and they have also released a new public beta of iOS.

The iOS 16 beta 8 software comes a week after the previous release and the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone.

Apple announced last week that they would be holding a press event on the 7th of September where they will announce the new iPhone 14 range and the new Apple Watch lineup.

iOS 16 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Lock Screen and a range of customizable widgets. The iPhone 14 will come with an always-on display which should make use of these new widgets.

There is also a new Lock Down mode which is designed to protect your device if you are facing security issues. There will be a range of updates for many of Apples apps like Safari, Mail, FaceTime, Maps and many more.

We are expecting pre-orders of the iPhone 14 to start on the 9th of September and then the devices should go on sale on the 16th of September.

If these dates are correct then we can expect Apple to release iOS 16 sometime between the 7th and 16th of September, as soon as we get details on the exact dates, we will let you know.

Source Apple

