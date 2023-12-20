Apple News+ now features the Athletic

The Athletic and Apple News+ have partnered to bring iOS users the latest sports coverage to Apple News+ providing subscribers with a comprehensive and in-depth look into the world of sports. The Athletic, a renowned sports news platform, is known for its extensive coverage of major sports leagues and compelling daily sports stories. It boasts a newsroom composed of over 450 full-time writers, editors, and producers who deliver comprehensive coverage of hundreds of professional and college teams globally. With this partnership, Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia now have access to this wealth of sports journalism right at their fingertips.

This partnership is a significant addition to the Apple News+ platform, as it expands the platform’s content base, enhancing its value for subscribers. Users can now follow their favorite teams and leagues, access scores, schedules, standings, and watch highlights in the Sports tab in Apple News. This integration provides a seamless and immersive sports news experience for all sports enthusiasts who are subscribers of Apple News+.

The Athletic joins Apple News+

In addition to The Athletic, Apple News users will also have free access to Wirecutter, a product recommendation service, from early next year. This addition further expands the content base of Apple News, making it a more comprehensive news and information platform.

The comments from Apple’s senior vice president and The Athletic’s publisher reflect the enthusiasm and optimism surrounding this partnership. They believe that this integration will enhance the user experience, providing them with a more diverse and comprehensive news coverage.

The Athletic’s extensive newsroom and coverage of major sports leagues are a significant addition to Apple News+. Subscribers can now enjoy an in-depth look into the world of sports, with coverage ranging from professional to college teams. The availability of The Athletic on Apple News+ in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia ensures that sports fans across these countries can enjoy comprehensive sports coverage.

The partnership between Apple and The Athletic is a significant step forward in the digital sports journalism landscape. It enhances the value of Apple News+ for subscribers, providing them with access to comprehensive and in-depth sports coverage. With the addition of Wirecutter and the extensive coverage by The Athletic, Apple News+ is set to become a more comprehensive and diverse platform for news and information.



