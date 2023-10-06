25 tips & tricks for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is the top model in this year’s new iPhone range, it launched about two weeks ago along with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Plus.

Now we have a great video from Brandon Butch which covers 25 tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your new iPhone 15 Pro max smartphone, lets find out more details.

As we can see from the video there are some great tips to help you get the best out of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone, you can see more details on some of these below.

Utilize the Reachability Feature for One-Handed Use

Navigating a 6.7-inch display with one hand can be a challenge. Fortunately, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a reachability feature that allows you to access the top of the screen with ease. Simply swipe down on the screen, and the interface will shift downward, making it easier to reach those far-off icons and buttons.

Enable the One-Handed Keyboard for Easier Typing

Typing on a large screen can be cumbersome, especially when you’re on the go. The one-handed keyboard feature is a lifesaver in such situations. To enable it, go to Settings > General > Keyboard and toggle on the one-handed keyboard option. This will shift the keyboard to one side of the screen, making it easier to type with a single thumb.

Capture Stunning Photos with the New Telephoto Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a new 5x telephoto camera with a larger sensor and advanced image stabilization. This allows for 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom, enabling you to capture distant subjects in stunning detail. Don’t miss out on utilizing this powerful camera feature to enhance your photography skills.

Customize the Action Button for Quick Access

One of the standout features of the Pro models is the action button, which can be customized to perform various tasks. Whether you want quick access to the flashlight or to launch the camera instantly, the action button has got you covered. Head to Settings > Accessibility to customize this feature according to your needs.

Enable Back Tap for Additional Functionality

In addition to the action button, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a back tap feature. This allows you to perform specific actions with a double or triple tap on the back of the phone. It’s a convenient way to quickly access frequently used features without having to navigate through menus.

Explore USB-C Port Capabilities Beyond Charging

The USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is not just for charging. It can also be used to connect external SSDs and even record ProRes video directly to them. This opens up a world of possibilities for data transfer and storage, making your device even more versatile.

Prolong Battery Lifespan with New Charging Options

A new setting in the iPhone 15 Pro Max allows you to limit the charge to 80%, thereby prolonging the battery lifespan. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and toggle on the “Optimized Battery Charging” option.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a powerhouse of features, but knowing how to use them effectively can significantly enhance your user experience. From one-handed navigation to advanced camera capabilities, these tips will help you unlock the full potential of your new device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



