Speed Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (video)

The new iPhone 15 range of smartphones launched recently and now we get to see the iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in a speed test. The two handsets are tested side by side to see which one will be the fastest.

The video below from PhoneBuff tests the two devices through two rounds of the same test, the iPhone has an A17 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM, let’s find out how the two handsets perform.

As we can see from the video, in the first round of the test the iPhone 15 Pro Max came in first with a time of 1:58.50 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra had a time of 2:00.49, in the second round the iPhone has a time of 46.90 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra had a time of 49.0..

In the two tests, the iPhone 15 came out on top with a total time of 2 minutes and 45 seconds, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra finished the test just four seconds later than the iPhone. Overall in the speed test, the iPhone may have won by a few seconds, but there is very little difference between the two handsets in terms of speed.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals