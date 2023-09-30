iPhone 15 clear glass back mod (Video)

Apple has changed the design of their iPhone’s back glass with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets, the back glass on the handset is designed to be easier to repair than the previous models.

This year’s iPhone 15 comes with new color-infused glass according to Apple, so Phone Repair Guru decided to find out how this new glass is designed and also created an awesome clear back glass mode for the iPhone 15 at the same time, let’s find out how this was done.

As we can see from the video this is an impressive mod for the iPhone 15 which gives the handset a unique look, although this is not something everyone should try as there is a lot involved in creating this clear back for Apple’s new iPhone.

The clear glass back on the iPhone 15 looks amazing and it is interesting to see how Apple’s new iPhone 15 is designed and put together. As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.1-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels and the handset is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor.

The new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus handsets come with 6GB of RAM, the Pro models feature 8GB of RAM, and the handset comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the device, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, plus a 12-megapixel 2x Telephoto which is enabled by a quad-pixel sensor, on the front of the handset there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

This iPhone 15 clear glass back mod is definitely one of the coolest mods we have seen for the iPhone in some time, you can find out more details about this awesome mod at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Repair Guru



