iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro Max(Video)

Apple’s new iPhones have been available for a couple of months, we have already seen a range of videos on the handsets and now we get to find out how the iPhone 15 Plus compares to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The video below from Zollotech compares the two handsets side by side, they have similar specifications in terms of screen size, and both handsets come with a 6.7-inch display, let’s find out more details about the handsets.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 120Hz display and the iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 60Hz display, The Pro Max leads with the advanced A17 Pro chip and 8 GB of RAM, compared to the A16 Bionic chip and 6 GB of RAM in the Plus.

Camera capabilities are a significant battleground. Both models feature a 12 MP front camera, but the Pro Max takes the lead with a superior rear camera setup. It includes three lenses, such as a telephoto lens, and exclusive features like Apple ProRAW and ProRes video recording, absent in the Plus. This makes the Pro Max a clear winner for photography enthusiasts.

The Pro Max boasts a slightly larger battery, translating to more video playback time. However, when it comes to audio playback, the Plus holds its ground. This difference in battery performance will be a key factor for users with specific media consumption habits.

The iPhone 15 Plus starts at a more accessible price of $899, offering 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage options. For those seeking higher-end specs, the iPhone 15 Pro Max begins at $1,199 and boasts storage capacities of 256 GB, 512 GB, and a massive 1 TB. This difference in pricing and storage options is crucial for consumers prioritizing either budget or high-end features.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals