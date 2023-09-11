iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumored specifications

Earlier we looked at the rumored specifications for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and now we have some details on what to expect from the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. Apple will be unveiling all of its new iPhones at its press event tomorrow. While it’s crucial to remember that these are still speculative details, they offer a tantalizing glimpse into the technology we might see. Let’s dissect the rumored specifications and what they could mean for the device’s performance, camera capabilities, and more.

Display: A Familiar Size but with Limited Refresh Rate

The iPhone 15 series is rumored to sport either a 6.1-inch or a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Given the existing trend in smartphones towards higher refresh rates, this could be seen as somewhat disappointing to those who were expecting a leap in this department. However, Apple has always been more focused on display color accuracy and quality, so a 60Hz OLED panel would likely still deliver a premium experience. The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a 120Hz display.

Processor: A New Level of Power

Under the hood, the devices are expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, manufactured by TSMC on a 4nm process. This chip will likely offer significant performance improvements over its predecessors. This is the processor that is used in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 P{ro Max. The new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will come with the new Apple A17 Bionic processor.

RAM and Storage: Balanced Performance

With 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set to offer adequate memory capacity for multitasking and gaming needs. As for storage, three options are available: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. These options provide consumers with the flexibility to choose based on their data storage requirements.

Camera Capabilities: A Step Ahead

The device is rumored to feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. These specs suggest that Apple is heavily investing in the photographic capabilities of its next-gen smartphone. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera is also expected to maintain the high-quality selfie and video call experiences that users have come to expect.

Battery Life: An Incremental Increase

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a 3,877 mAh battery, while its Plus variant will feature a larger 4,912 mAh battery. While not a monumental leap, these capacities indicate that Apple is mindful of the battery life, especially considering the demanding specifications.

Operating System and Other Features: The Cutting-Edge Experience

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come with iOS 17, providing users with the latest software features and improvements from Apple. In terms of connectivity, the rumored inclusion of USB-C marks a significant departure from Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. Additionally, the devices are expected to support Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, as well as satellite connectivity, bringing them up to speed with other flagship smartphones on the market.

Summary

Though these details are not confirmed, they provide an overview of what could be expected from the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. From the processor to the camera system, it appears that Apple aims to provide balanced improvements across various aspects of its flagship device.

In closing, it’s important to reiterate that these are rumors, and we’ll need to wait for Apple’s official announcement, tomorrow to confirm any of these specifications. But if these rumors are anywhere near accurate, the next generation of the iPhone looks set to continue Apple’s tradition of blending top-tier hardware with seamless software experience. Apple’s press event takes place tomorrow at 10 AM PT or 6 PM UK time (BST) and it will be live-streamed on Apple’s website.



