iPhone 14 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Apple recently launched four new iPhones, this includes the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The two Pro models of the iPhone are the ones that have had the biggest upgrades, this includes a new display without a notch, a new processor, and new cameras.

Now we get to find out more information about the new iPhone 14 Pro in a new review video from Marques Brownlee, let’s find out some more details about Apple’s new flagship iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a new display that has removed the notch from the previous models, instead, there is a pill-shaped camera hole at the top of the display, Apple calls this the Dynamic Island.

Apple has turned its Dynamic Island into a feature and it can change the size and interact with you depending on what you are doing. The display on the iPhone is now an always-on display.

The new Pro models now come with the Apple A16 Bionic processor, the standard iPhone models have last year’s A15 Bionic processor. There is also satellite connectivity built into the iPhones which can be used for rescue in the event of an emergency when you do not have cellular.

The cameras have also been upgraded, the main camera comes with a 48-megapixel sensor, and there are also two other 12-megapixel cameras on the rear of the device. The front-facing camera on the iPhones is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Camera.

All four models of the new iPhone 14 will go on sale this Friday the 16th of September, pricing starts at $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1099 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



