AOC 16G3 portable monitor with 144Hz refresh and 4ms response

AGON by AOC has announce the launch of its first portable gaming monitor, the AOC GAMING 16G3. This innovative device is not just a gaming monitor, but a versatile display designed to enhance both mobile gaming experiences and on-the-go productivity. Allowing you to easily expand your laptop screen or simply have an extra monitor when at your desk.
The AOC GAMING 16G3 boasts a 15.6″ Full HD IPS display, a size that strikes a balance between portability and immersive gaming. The display quality is further enhanced by an impressive brightness of 250 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. These features ensure high-quality visuals, making the monitor suitable for use both indoors and outdoors.
One of the standout features of the 16G3 is its 144 Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response time. This brings a high refresh rate experience to AOC’s portable monitor lineup, a feature that is sure to be appreciated by gamers who value smooth and responsive gameplay.
Portable monitor
The design of the AOC GAMING 16G3 is as impressive as its technical specifications. With sleek black and red accents, an 11.5 mm profile, and a weight of less than 1.1 kg, the monitor is both stylish and portable. The monitor also comes with a built-in smart stand, a padded carrying bag, and an Auto-Pivot function for easy transition between portrait and landscape modes. These features make the 16G3 not only a high-performance device but also a convenient and user-friendly one.
The AOC GAMING 16G3 offers a range of connectivity options, including a microHDMI input for last-gen and current-gen consoles and laptops, and two USB-C ports for power input and seamless connections to laptops. This ensures that the monitor can be easily integrated into a variety of gaming and work setups. Additionally, the monitor features two 1 W speakers and a headphone out jack, providing users with multiple audio options.
The versatility of the AOC GAMING 16G3 extends beyond gaming. It can be used as a secondary screen for presentations, a second monitor for a multi-monitor setup, or a gaming display. This adaptability makes it a valuable tool for professionals and gamers alike. Moreover, the monitor supports a 50x50mm VESA mount for fixed installation, adding to its flexibility.
Pricing and availability
Set to be available from mid-September 2023 at an MSRP of £249.99, the AOC GAMING 16G3 is a promising addition to the portable monitor market. It combines high-performance gaming features with a sleek design and versatile functionality, making it a compelling choice for gamers and professionals on the move.
The AOC GAMING 16G3 is a testament to AOC’s commitment to innovation and quality. It offers a high refresh rate experience in a portable package, along with a range of features designed to enhance both gaming and productivity. Whether you’re a gamer seeking a smooth and immersive experience, or a professional in need of a versatile secondary screen, the AOC GAMING 16G3 is a device worth considering.
Source : AOC
