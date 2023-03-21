FlexMirror OLED portable monitor hits Kickstarter from $359

If you would like to expand your laptop workspace or simply just have a portable screen that you can use for a number of applications from gaming to simply viewing your favorite movies on a larger screen. You might be interested in a new Kickstarter project for the FlexMirror OLED portable monitor. Compatible with the Nintendo Switch as well as other games consoles the 13.3-inch display is affordably priced and now available to back via Kickstarter.

Equipped with a rechargeable battery the portable monitor can be used independently and features a DCI-P3 100% color gamut, 390 nit screen brightness. Early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $359 or £293 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Watch anything, anywhere, wirelessly with FlexMirror’s wide and stunning display. FlexMirror doesn’t use third-party apps or transmitters; it simply utilizes the technology already built into your smart devices. Boasting DCI-P3 100% color gamut, 390 nit screen brightness, and a 7,000mAh internal battery, enjoy a premium viewing experience that is incomparable to your average television.”

OLED portable monitor

“Connectable via USB-C, FlexMirror is compatible with MacBook, iPad, and even Nintendo Switch – so you can enjoy the benefits of a colorful OLED display in both your professional and personal activities. OLED or ‘organic light-emitting diode’ uses organic materials to emit light when electrical currents are applied to them. The higher the current, the stronger the light – OLED screens are capable of incredibly high-level image quality, fast motion, and excellent contrast, whilst remaining slim and lightweight.”

If the FlexMirror crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the FlexMirror OLED portable monitor project watch the promotional video below.

“An OLED panel is 47% slimmer and 40% lighter than an LCD panel, which is usually bulked out by heavier backlight layers. Not only this, but OLED performs brightly and consistently regardless of its external environmental conditions. It’ll be difficult to find such a bright, portable display that matches the excellence of FlexMirror thanks to its 390-nit brightness (which is 1.5X brighter than your average portable monitor!).”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the OLED portable monitor, jump over to the official FlexMirror crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





