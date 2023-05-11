Android 14 Beta 2 released to developers

At the Google I/O Developer Conference yesterday we go to see a number of new devices, this included the new Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel 7a. Google also released a new beta of their latest Android OS, Android 14 Beta 2. The release comes just over a month after Google released its first beta of Android 14.

The second beta of Android 14 brings a range of new features to Android smartphones and tablets, the new betas will be available for Pixel devices from Google and also some devices from other manufacturers.

Today, coinciding with Google I/O, we’re releasing the second Beta of Android 14. Google I/O includes sessions covering many of Android 14’s new features in detail, and Beta 2 includes enhancements around camera and media, privacy and security, system UI, and developer productivity. We’re continuing to improve the large-screen device experience, and the Android 14 beta program is now available for the first time on select partner phones, tablets, and foldables.

Android delivers enhancements and new features year-round, and your feedback on the Android beta program plays a key role in helping Android continuously improve. The Android 14 developer site has lots more information about the beta, including downloads for Pixel and the release timeline. We’re looking forward to hearing what you think, and thank you in advance for your continued help in making Android a platform that works for everyone.

You can find out more details about the new Android 14 Beta 2 over at Google’s website at the link below, the new beta is now available for developers to test out.

Source Google





