Google releases Android 14 beta 1

Google has released Android 14 beta 1 for its range of Pixel devices and the software brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Android smartphones. The new beta is available for the Pixel 4a (5G), the Pixel 5 and 5a, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

The new Android 14 software will include a new smarter UI system with a wide range of new design features, improved privacy, increased personalization, and much more.

Today we’re releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldables, and more. We’ve been making steady progress refining the features and stability of Android 14, and it’s time to open the experience up to both developers and early-adopters.

Android delivers enhancements and new features year-round, and your feedback on the Android beta program plays a key role in helping Android continuously improve. The Android 14 developer site has lots more information about the beta, including downloads for Pixel and the release timeline.

You can find out more information about the new Android 14 beta 1 over at Google’s website at the link below, the new beta is now available to try out, and the final version of the software is coming later this year.

Source Google





