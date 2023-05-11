Google Pixel 7a smartphone gets official

We have already seen the new Google Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel Tablet and now we have another new device, the Google Pixel 7a smartphone. We have been hearing a lot about the new Pixel 7a over the past few weeks, the handset is now official and available to buy for $99 in the USA and £449 in the UK.

The new Pixel 7a smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90HZ refresh rate. The handset can be seen in the video below.

The handset comes with a 4385 mAh battery and it features fast charging, the device also comes with a Google Tensor 2 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, there is just one storage option 128GB, the handset does not feature expandable storage.

The new Google Pixel 7a comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel camera for photos and videos with a wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Pixel 7a smartphone is now available to buy, the handset comes in a choice of three colors, Coral, Sea, and Charcoal, you can find out more information about the device over at Google at the link below.

Source Google





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals