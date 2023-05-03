Google Pixel 7a gets benchmarked

The new Google Pixel 7a is coming next week, the handset will be made official at the Google I/O developer conference keynote on the 10th of May, we are also expecting to see the new Pixel Fold at the event as well.

Now the Pixel 7a has been benchmarked, the handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and the device has a single-core score of 1380 and a multi-core score of 3071.

The listing confirms that the Pixel 7a will be powered by a Google Tensor 2 mobile processor, the handset is also expected to come with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The handset will come with a 6.1 inch AMOLED with a 90HZ refresh rate and a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset will come with a range of high-end cameras with two on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there will be an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. We will have full details about the handset when it is made official on the 10th of May.

Source Geekbench, GSM Arena

Image Credit: Win Future





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals