Google Pixel Fold spotted at the FCC

The new Google Pixel Fold will be made official at the Google I/O Developer Conference later this month. We have already heard a number of details about the handset and now the device has been spotted at the FCC.

The handset was listed at the FCC with the model number G9FPL and this has confirmed that it will come with Bluetooth, NFC, WiFi 6E, and Ultrawide Band (UWB), no other details were revealed by the listing.

As we heard previously the new Google Pixel Fold smartphone will feature a 7.6-inch folding display that will have a 6:5 aspect ratio and the handset is rumored to feature a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels.

The handset will also come with an external display on the cover which will measure 5.8 inches and will come with a 17:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Pixel Fold will apparently be powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor and it will come with a range of RAM and storage options of up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset will come with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. The front camera is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The new Google Pixel Fold will be made official during the Keynote at the Google I/O Developer Conference on the 10th of May.

Source Android Central

Image Credit: Evan Blass





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals