Google Pixel Tablet Android tablet gets official

Google has tried launching Android tablets in the past and now the company is launching a new one, the Google Pixel Tablet. Google is obviously hoping that its new Android tablet will be a hit, the device will retail for $499.

The Google Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, the display features a 16:10 aspect ratio and the device is powered by a Google Tensor G2 mobile processor. The device can be seen in action in the video below.

This new Android tablet from Google comes with 8GB of RAM and there is a choice of two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, the tablet does not come with a microSD card slot.

The device features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear, this includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and taking selfies, and on the rear of the tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The tablet comes with Android 13 and the device features a 27-watt-hour battery, it comes with USB-C and the tablet also comes with a Speaker Doc which can be used for playing music and more.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel Fold tablet over at Google at the link below, it will be available in two colors, Hazel and Porcelain.The device is now available to pre-order for $499, the device certainly looks interesting from the video.

Source Google





