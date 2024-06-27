Edifier W830NB Over-ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Edifier International has unveiled its latest innovation, the W830NB over-ear ANC headphones, designed to elevate the audio experience with innovative features and exceptional performance. These headphones are a testament to Edifier’s commitment to delivering high-quality audio products at competitive prices.

Edifier W830NB ANC Headphones

Key Takeaways Advanced hybrid digital noise-cancelling technology with up to -45dB noise reduction

LDAC high-definition audio coding for Hi-Res Wireless audio

Impressive 94 hours of playback time with ANC off

Lightweight and ergonomic design for all-day comfort

Bluetooth V5.4 for faster and more stable connections

Multiple modes for music, gaming, and spatial sound

DNN noise reduction for clear calls

Dual-device connection capability

Supports wired connections with a USB-C audio cable

Customizable EQ settings via the EDIFIER CONNEX APP

Unparalleled Noise Cancellation

The Edifier W830NB headphones feature upgraded hybrid digital noise-cancelling technology, offering a remarkable noise reduction of up to -45dB. This 18% improvement from the previous generation ensures a peaceful listening environment by effectively blocking out external distractions. Users can switch between multiple ANC modes, including High Noise Cancellation, Medium Noise Cancellation, Wind Reduction, and Ambient Sound, to suit different environments and needs.

Supporting LDAC high-definition decoding, the W830NB headphones provide a superior audio experience with a transfer rate of 999kbps. This allows for three times the music detail compared to standard Bluetooth codecs, ensuring that users can enjoy every nuance of their favorite tracks.

Extended Battery Life

One of the standout features of the W830NB headphones is their impressive battery life. With a built-in large capacity battery and a low power consumption chipset, these headphones offer up to 94 hours of continuous music playback with ANC off. This makes them ideal for long trips or extended use without the need for frequent recharging.

Comfort and Design

The W830NB headphones are designed with user comfort in mind. They feature a lightweight and ergonomic design, complete with soft, comfortable earpads and an adjustable headband. This ensures that users can enjoy extended listening sessions without discomfort.

Advanced Bluetooth Technology

Using the latest Bluetooth V5.4 technology, the W830NB headphones offer faster transmission speeds, stronger anti-interference capabilities, and lower power consumption. This ensures a more stable and reliable connection for an uninterrupted audio experience.

Versatile Entertainment Modes

The W830NB ANC headphones are equipped with multiple modes to enhance various audio experiences:

Music Mode: Features 40 mm large dynamic drivers and an independent acoustic chamber layout for rich sound depth.

Features 40 mm large dynamic drivers and an independent acoustic chamber layout for rich sound depth. Game Mode: Offers 0.08s low latency and game sound effects for an immersive gaming experience.

Offers 0.08s low latency and game sound effects for an immersive gaming experience. Spatial Sound: Delivers a cinema-level surround atmosphere with a three-dimensional sound stage algorithm.

Clear Call Quality

The Deep Neural Network (DNN) noise reduction technology in the W830NB headphones intelligently recognizes speech and separates human voices from background noise. This ensures clear and crisp call quality, even in noisy environments.

Dual-Device Connection and Wired Support

The W830NB headphones can connect to two Bluetooth audio devices simultaneously, making it easy to switch between work and entertainment. Additionally, they come with a USB-C audio cable for seamless transition to wired mode when the battery runs out.

Customizable Audio Settings

Users can personalize their audio experience with customizable EQ settings via the EDIFIER CONNEX APP. The app also offers additional features such as “find my product” and control settings.

Pricing and Availability

The Edifier W830NB headphones are available in black, gray, and sand white on Amazon, with an MSRP of $79.99. This competitive price point makes them an attractive option for those seeking high-quality headphones with advanced features.

For those interested in exploring more about audio technology, Edifier offers a range of products that cater to different needs, from gaming headsets to home audio systems. The company’s commitment to innovation and quality ensures that there is something for everyone in its product lineup.

For those interested in exploring more about audio technology, Edifier offers a range of products that cater to different needs, from gaming headsets to home audio systems. The company's commitment to innovation and quality ensures that there is something for everyone in its product lineup.



