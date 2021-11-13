X-Boat Pro active noise cancelling TWS earphones with Sony LDAC

Rather than featuring a closed case design the new X-Boat Pro active noise cancelling TWS earphones with LDAC feature and open case design that allows you to easily and quickly remove your earphones. Designed for a comfortable fit and equipped with true while stereo audio technology the earbuds feature Sony LDAC Sound Quality and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The headphones are also water and dust resistant and the charging case can be used to top up your mobile phone when needed.

The ANC earphones are equipped with 13 mm dynamic drivers and provide up to 40 hours of playback and feature smart touch controls allowing you to take calls, change volume, track and more.

Active noise cancelling TWS earphones with LDAC

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $99 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“TWS earphones. Familiar names, boxy looks, and the old-fashioned popping-hood design. It’s the golden formula of mediocrity. We are here to re-write the formula. You want all the features, we give them all, plus a design from the future. We are talking deep here. Earphones from the future aren’t just limited by the looks, but the open-casing that makes wearing the earphone in just 1 second; the half-in-ear design yet active noise cancellation; the LDAC codec that plays CD-level quality music into your ear and finally, the combination of space aluminum material and Anti-Glare glass that packs every wonder into small and streamline-shaped TWS earphones.”

If the X-Boat Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the X-Boat Pro TWS earphones project checkout the promotional video below.

“We combine creative design, sublime comfort, and unparalleled audio performance together, making X-BOAT PRO quite different from other TWS earphones. Popping the hood is normal for earphones. But why bother when you don’t have to? With an open-casing design, we eliminated the drop-top hood. Taking the headphone is just a slide away instead of case-opening and buds fumbling. Enjoying music is only one slide-to-unlock away.”

“Easy to use does not mean easy to drop. With integrated magnets, the earphones stay light but firm in the case. Light tipping or 180° flipping, this pair is staying. With the open-casing design, you will never have to pop the hood to check that if you are bringing both earphones or not. Everything is in a glimpse. X-BOAT PRO combines the most advanced ANC algorithm and large drivers to bring you a new listening experience from true wireless audio. This means you can hear less noise and more music playing.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the TWS earphones, jump over to the official X-Boat Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

