Airvida E1 wearable air purifier and noise cancelling earphones

A unique combination of a wearable air purifier and noise cancelling earphones has been launched by ible has this week in the form of the Airvida E1. Weighing only 42 grams and is comfortable to wear for hours, the battery life can last more than 8 hours when turning on air, purifying, and earphone functions and without music playing music the battery life is extended to more than 30 hours.

Wearable air purifier

“Due to the pandemic’s impact, people begin have begun to show great concern for air-related topics. Airvida E1 can generate up to 6 million negative ions/cm³ around the user’s facial area every 0.6 seconds. Through ible’s unique Breathing Pathway Eco Ion Technology, Airvida E1 produces negative ions which can disrupt and break down coronavirus’ carbon-hydrogen bond and inactivate them immediately. In addition, those negative ions can also attach to the coming particles and turn them into bigger and heavier chunks to fall into the ground. This mechanism can reduce inhalable airborne coronavirus, PM2.5, pollen, allergen, and bacteria.”

“Airvida E1’s APP can provide instant PM2.5 & pollen information according to the user’s location. It can also remind users to turn on the air purifying function or adjust the level of the negative ions (2 million/ 4 million/ 6 million negative ions) when needed. Airvida E1 is suitable for commuters, and it can also be put on its stand to allow use as a desktop air purifier even in the office.

This brand new concept was identified with Japan Good Design’s judges, making Airvida E1 the only wearable air purifier which won the 2021 Good Design Award (Japan). The judges of this award have very positive comments for Airvida E1 and wish Airvida E1 to become the pioneer to the epidemic prevention market.”

Source : ible

