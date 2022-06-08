Belkin Soundform Immerse noise cancelling earbuds

Belkin has revamped its Soundform range of products introducing newly updated Immerse noise cancelling earbuds as well as a couple of pairs of wireless earbuds in the form of the Play True Wireless Earbuds and Nano Wireless Earbuds designed specifically for children and expanding the Soundform range. Prices for the new offering start from $50 and provide further options in the true wireless audio collection for consumers, offering wireless earbuds for wide age ranges and at various price points.

– The SOUNDFORM Immerse available to order for $179.99

– The SOUNDFORM Play available to order for $59.99

– The SOUNDFORM Nano available to order for $49.99

Belkin noise cancelling earbuds

Features of the new Soundform Immerse noise cancelling earbuds include:

Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and 3 microphones per earbud filter and eliminate unwanted noise for clearer call quality and an ideal listening experience

Hear-Thru mode enables users to adjust ambient sound levels so they can stay alert of their surroundings

Multipoint connection offers seamless switching between multiple devices

12 mm dual-layer dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets and aptX audio technology offer intensely vivid sounds and truly immersive audio moments

31 hours of battery life – 7 hours of playtime per charge for the earbuds, plus another 24 hours of battery in the wireless charging case for uninterrupted talking, listening, and streaming

Locating capabilities with Apple Find My network to locate charging case, and Belkin Ping My Earbuds feature to locate earbuds

Google Fast Pair allows Android phones to instantly connect with a simple tap

Accompanying SOUNDFORM app provides advanced customization features such as personalized EQ settings and adjustable Hear-Thru levels

Qi wireless charging case for quick and easy recharging

IPX5-rated sweat and water resistance

Black and White color options

“Since launching the Belkin SOUNDFORM audio line just a few years ago, we introduced a variety of innovative audio solutions ranging from award-winning premium smart speakers to popular kids’ headphones,” says Melody Tecson, senior director of product management, Belkin. “Our audio team has deep expertise in the acoustic industry and delivers high quality true wireless earbud solutions that will complement day-to-day activities from working out, taking work calls, or studying at home.”

Source : Belkin

