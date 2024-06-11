QCY MeloBuds Pro Advanced ANC Wireless Earbuds

QCY has unveiled its latest innovation, the MeloBuds Pro Adaptive ANC Wireless Earbuds. These cutting-edge earbuds are designed to deliver Hi-Res Audio and superior stereo sound, all while providing exceptional comfort for extended wear. The MeloBuds Pro stands out in the crowded market of wireless earbuds with its advanced features and competitive pricing.

Key Takeaways Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 46 dB depth

Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and LDAC codec support

12mm dynamic driver unit for rich sound quality

6 levels of Transparency Mode for environmental awareness

Smart Wearing Detection for automatic audio pausing and resuming

Up to 34 hours of playtime with the charging case

Dual-Device Connectivity for seamless switching

Ultra-Low Latency of 80 ms for gaming and video

IPX5 Waterproof rating

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation

The MeloBuds Pro is equipped with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which auto-adjusts to the user’s ear canal structure and wearing style. This advanced ANC system covers a wide frequency range from 20 Hz to 2500 kHz and can achieve a maximum ANC depth of 46 dB. With six microphones and a wind noise-minimizing design, the earbuds ensure crystal-clear calls by canceling ambient noise and enhancing vocal clarity through AI-based voice pickup technology.

High-Resolution Sound

The MeloBuds Pro supports the LDAC high-resolution codec and is certified by Hi-Res Audio Wireless. This allows for fast transmission of up to 990 kbps, ensuring pure high-fidelity sound that captures every detail. The advanced spatial audio algorithm enhances the soundstage, providing a 360° Stereo Sound experience. Additionally, the 12mm dynamic driver unit delivers a rich cascade of sound, texture, and detail, making every listening experience immersive and enjoyable.

Transparency Mode

One of the standout features of the MeloBuds Pro is its adjustable Transparency Mode. Users can choose from six levels of transparency, allowing them to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying their music. This feature is particularly useful for face-to-face conversations, as it enhances vocal clarity without the need to remove the earbuds.

Additional Features

The MeloBuds Pro comes packed with several other impressive features:

Smart Wearing Detection: The proximity sensor detects when the earbuds are worn, pausing audio when taken out and resuming playback when put back in.

The proximity sensor detects when the earbuds are worn, pausing audio when taken out and resuming playback when put back in. Extended Battery Life: Users can enjoy up to 34 hours of playtime with the charging case, and a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of use.

Users can enjoy up to 34 hours of playtime with the charging case, and a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of use. Dual-Device Connectivity: The earbuds can connect to two devices simultaneously, allowing for seamless switching with simple touch controls.

The earbuds can connect to two devices simultaneously, allowing for seamless switching with simple touch controls. Ultra-Low Latency: With an 80 ms latency, the MeloBuds Pro ensures synchronized audio and video, enhancing the gaming and movie-watching experience.

With an 80 ms latency, the MeloBuds Pro ensures synchronized audio and video, enhancing the gaming and movie-watching experience. IPX5 Waterproof Rating: The earbuds are resistant to splashes and sweat, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Pricing and Availability

The QCY MeloBuds Pro is available in four stylish colors: Gold, Green, White, and Black. Priced at an affordable $47.99, these advanced ANC wireless earbuds offer exceptional value for their feature set. The MeloBuds Pro can be purchased through QCY’s official website and other authorized retailers.

The QCY MeloBuds Pro sets a new standard for wireless earbuds with its advanced ANC technology, Hi-Res Audio support, and a host of other impressive features. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or someone who needs reliable earbuds for calls and meetings, the MeloBuds Pro is designed to meet your needs.

For those interested in exploring more about wireless audio technology, topics such as the benefits of Hi-Res Audio, the evolution of noise cancellation technology, and the future of wireless connectivity might be of interest. These areas offer a deeper understanding of the innovations driving the audio industry forward.



