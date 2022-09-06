Edifier W240TN Bluetooth 5.3 wireless ANC earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers

The new Edifier W240TN true wireless earbuds are priced at just $80 and feature dual dynamic drivers together with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and hybrid ANC functions enabling users to block out unwanted sounds. Featuring both 6 mm and 10 mm Dual Dynamic Drivers the Edifier wireless earbuds can provide up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours using the charging case.

Wireless earbuds

Coaxial dual-dynamic drivers create a wide sound field and immersive listening feeling

Active noise cancellation with ambient sound mode

Advanced Bluetooth V5.3

AI DNN noise cancellation for crystal clear calls

Long lasting battery life with almost 7 hours playback per charge(ANC ON)

Physical button design for easy and precise control

Synchronized gaming experience with game mode on

IP55 dust and water resistant

Customized settings via Edifier Connect App

“Unlike the majority of its competition the buds feature the latest in Bluetooth 5.3 technology which not only provides impressively low latency (which can be reduced even further via a dedicated ‘Game’ mode) but consistently ensures that users never feel far from their favourite sounds. With a compact charge case, the W240TN provides 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours via the case, making unnecessary cutouts and low battery disasters are a thing of the past. And, users can enjoy crystal clear phone calls thanks to innovative AI DNN Adaptive Call Noise Reduction technology – blocks out unwanted noises and focuses in on your voice.”

“With an industrial-chic, gunmetal black or white finish the W240TN is inspired by the shape of a robust piston head. Rugged yet trustworthy, the metallic design carries the legacy of the TWS1 Pro and the finished product speaks volumes for Edifier’s pursuit of style. The result has an iconic profile that balances modern lines with a retro, almost 80s-like character; think Robocop meets Blade Runner 2049. In comparison to other earbuds on the market, which often take an altogether more minimal or maximalist approach, the W240TN gives off an effortlessly clean look, one that wouldn’t look out of sorts on the streets of Manhattan, Dubai, Tokyo or London.”

“The W240TN true wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation have a range of exciting features and continues Edifier’s signature design language and stellar audio fidelity capabilities.”

Source : Edifier

