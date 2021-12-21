Edifier MP230 wooden case portable Bluetooth speaker $100

Edifier has this week announced the availability of its new MP230 portable Bluetooth speaker inspired by vintage radios from the 1950s and 1960s, priced at $100. The portable speaker system is equipped with a 2600 mAh Lithium polymer battery capable of providing 16 hours of continual playback. The stereo acoustic system within the Edifier MP230 speaker is composed of two 48 mm full-frequency driver units, coupled with an integrated large-size dual passive radiator.

“The Bluetooth 5.0 delivers faster transmission, lower battery consumption, more effective resistance to interference, simple connection, and free playback. Aside from Bluetooth input, other supported input sources include AUX, sound card and TF card. The MDF wooden enclosure is thinner than plastic and warmer to the touch than metal, allowing sound to flow tenderly into a beautiful world.”

Edifier MP230 portable Bluetooth speaker

“We are thrilled to be able to provide our audience with one of our CES Innovation Award Honoree products,” says Edifier’s CTO, Stanley Wen. “As we continue to improve upon our own technologies, the hybrid design of the MP230 will surely bring an unmatched and affordable music experience to anyone. The Edifier team is ecstatic to be able to bring an innovative product to consumers before the new year. “

Classic Design

Wooden Enclosure

Retro Buttons

Class-D Amplifier

Bluetooth 5.0

Long Battery Life

“The MP230 was created to better fit consumers with varying audio needs in any location. The speakers seamlessly blend portability with the design and technology of wood-framed bookshelf speakers, creating unrivaled soundscapes whether in a dorm, living room or even outside. The portable stereo acoustic speakers are composed of two 48 mm, full range drivers with integrated double passive radiators and a wooden enclosure to provide its users rich audio while also reducing the acoustic resonance. With the option to play music via the speaker’s Bluetooth V5.0 capabilities or through the AUX input and TF card, the 16hr playback time will give anyone all day use no matter where they go. Finally its warm, wooden mid-century modern design fits any aesthetic while giving a unique vintage flair. “

Source : Edifier

