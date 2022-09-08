Tronsmart T7 rugged outdoor portable Bluetooth speaker

If you are searching for a rugged Bluetooth speaker to accompany your outdoor adventures you may be interested in the new Tronsmart T7. Featuring a design based on the T6 wireless Bluetooth speaker the upgraded T7 features a customizable backlight, that will pulse and shimmer with the beat of your music. Accompanying the speaker is the Tronsmart companion application that allows users to easily personalize EQ modes.

“Flexibly choose EQ modes to cater to different music tastes. Furthermore, it could also be used to enjoy exceptional stereo sound with superior clarity in stereo pairing mode. Inherited the cylindrical design from T6 series, the T7 Bluetooth speaker is convenient to use and transport as before. “

“People are always keen on various outdoor adventures with friends or families. Whether it’s wandering or going to the beach, there shall be a lot of time spent on outdoor activities absolutely. What about music? Perhaps bringing a portable wireless speaker for background music. But how about the outdoor gatherings? That’s why T7 is launching.”

Outdoor portable Bluetooth speaker

“It’s now possible to go even further with Tronsmart T7 outdoor speaker. IPX7 rating allows traveling without worrying about rough weather on the way to adventures. Also, a long-lasting battery guarantees up to 12 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. Whether cycling, hiking or camping, T7 can cover any adventure that life suffers with ease.”

Source : Tronsmart

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals