Jabra Elite 5 TWS earbuds with ANC $130

The new Jabra Elite 5 TWS earbuds offer up to 7 hours of playback with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled underpowered by a Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. Using the charging case up to 28 hours of playback are provided in the earbuds feature a customizable equalizer and are IP55 certified allow you to use them in the rain, when training or at the beach.

Features of the new Jabra Elite 5 TWS earbuds :

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks more background noise, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC

6-microphone call technology with wind noise suppression

Powerful 6 mm speakers for goosebump-inducing, heart-racing, soaring sound

Customizable EQ and Spotify Tap Playback

Up to 7 hours play time with ANC on (up to 28 hours with wireless charging case)

Qualcomm aptX Audio

Google Assistant and Alexa Built In for hands-free assistance on-the-go

Easy pairing with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair

Bluetooth Multipoint keeps you connected to two devices at once

IP55-rated protection against dust and water

“Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra said: “Today’s fast-paced society is decreasing attention spans whilst increasing the potential for distraction, making it more and more difficult to zone in on what’s important. Jabra understands this need and has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. This all-rounder is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in music, are socially oriented and virtually connected.”

Jabra ANC earbuds

“In addition, the Jabra Elite 5 enables individuals to take calls with confidence thanks to 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are active all the time, and internal ones giving your voice a helping hand when it’s windy. When wearing the earbuds, you will experience excellent sound from 6 mm speakers and Qualcomm aptX Audio, AAC and SBC codecs. We’ve also teamed up with Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback.”

“For those seeking a sleek, portable earbud design, they need to look no further than the Elite 5. The earbuds offer a discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. They provide not only a fashionable appearance, but also a seamless experience by connecting to devices and apps easily, facilitating work and play from anywhere. This enhanced connectivity is supported by Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant, and Alexa Built-In activated through voice.”

Source : Jabra

