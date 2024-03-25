ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless gaming earbuds $100

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has introduced the ROG Cetra True Wireless gaming earbuds, featuring advanced technologies for an enhanced audio experience tailored to competitive gaming. Features include :

High-resolution audio support up to 24-bit / 96 kHz with Dirac Opteo technology for detailed sound.

Adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) that adjusts to the fit of the earpiece and ambient noise levels.

Bone-conduction AI microphones for clear voice pickup without a boom mic.

Dual-mode wireless connectivity, allowing for Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz connections, including a Hybrid Multipoint feature for pairing two devices simultaneously.

Long battery life with up to 46 hours in Bluetooth mode and fast in-case charging capabilities.

Armoury Crate app for customization of ANC modes, EQ settings, voice notifications, and ASUS Aura RGB lighting.

Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Powering these new gaming earbuds is the ROG SpeedNova 2.4 GHz wireless technology. This advanced feature ensures that you get real-time audio without any lag or risk of losing connection when you need it most. The high-resolution audio support, at 24-bit / 96 kHz, along with Dirac Opteo technology, provides a sound so precise that you can hear the faintest noises, giving you the advantage of sensing your opponents’ locations.

When you’re gaming, any distraction can cost you the match. That’s why these earbuds come with Adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology. It works by adjusting to how the earbuds fit in your ears and the noise in your environment, so you can focus on your game with minimal interruptions. And when it comes to communicating with your team, the bone-conduction AI microphones ensure your voice is picked up clearly, without the need for a traditional microphone sticking out in front of your face.

Flexibility is key, and the ROG Cetra True Wireless Earbuds offer you options. You can choose between Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connections, depending on your gaming setup. Plus, with the Hybrid Multipoint feature, the earbuds can be connected to two devices at once, so you’re always ready for action.

46 hr Battery Life

Long gaming sessions require a battery that can keep up, and these earbuds won’t let you down. They offer up to 46 hours of playtime in Bluetooth mode. And if you need a quick charge, the case will have you ready to go in no time. Customizing your experience is a breeze with the Armoury Crate app. You can tweak ANC modes, EQ settings, voice notifications, and even match the ASUS Aura RGB lighting to your gaming rig for that personalized touch.

The earbuds come with additional features to enhance your gaming. Wind-noise reduction ensures your audio stays clear, no matter where you are, and dynamic ANC adapts to changing noise levels around you. They’re also energy-efficient, so you can play longer and worry less about your environmental footprint.

These ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless Earbuds are crafted for gamers who demand a personalized, high-quality audio experience. With their cutting-edge wireless technology, adaptive noise-canceling, and long battery life, these earbuds are a vital part of any serious gamer’s arsenal. Dive into a deeper level of immersion and maintain crystal-clear communication with your team.



