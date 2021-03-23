Master & Dynamic’s MW08 ANC wireless earbuds launch March 30th for $300



In a weeks time Master & Dynamic will launch their new MW08 earbuds, making them available to buy from March 30, 2021 priced at $300. The noise cancelling two wireless earbuds will be available in black with a black case, or blue, brown, or silver with silver cases depending on your preference and are compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, and support AAC, AptX, and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

A companion application has been created by M&D which is available for both android and iOS devices and enables you to access ANC and ambient listening controls, although no equaliser effects to find tune you audio are available. Tim Gideon from PC Mag explain more about the active noise cancelling technology within the earbuds.

“In the app, you can choose between ANC On or Off, and Ambient Listening On or Off. Then, within these modes, you can choose between All Day or Max ANC levels (the former is suggested for less noisy environments, and the latter for airplanes and trains), and Voice or Awareness Ambient modes (the former is ideal for conversations, while the latter provides “improved awareness of your surroundings, with or without music playing”). We found these descriptions and suggestions to be generally spot-on.”

For a complete review jump over to the PC Mag website by following the link below.

Source : Master & Dynamic : PC Mag

