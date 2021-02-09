Buttons Air X ANC wireless earbuds

The development team at Buttons in Los Angeles has created a new pair of active noise cancelling wireless earbuds in the form of the Buttons Air X, which are powered by the Qualcomm Chipset, offer up to 30 hours of playback and also IPX4 waterproof certified. The -35dB active noise cancelling earbuds have been specially tuned and are now available via Kickstarter for a limited time.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $139 or £100 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Buttons Air X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Buttons Air X wireless earbuds project checkout the promotional video below.

“The sound of BUTTONS Air X is tweaked and tuned to the ultimate in professional quality. And there is innovation in every shiny facet of their looks too. No more cold, sharp-edged & cheap-looking buds, BUTTONS Air X is light, bright and got that SWAG, just like our users, whose demand for excellence dictates the products we create.”

“BUTTONS Air X is where wearable tech meets street culture. The signature style diamond-cut hexagonal design smashes boring with its stunning trademark surfaces and angles and the fingerprint-free special matte finish means you’ll be noticed for all the right reasons.The attention to detail is profound and super crisp in look and sound and while youíre rocking your BUTTONS Air X theyíll be rocking you with their awesome sound!”

“The all-new BUTTONS Air X delivers the ultimate wireless listening experience via their market-leading 10mm biofiber + AU composite drivers and up to -35dB hybrid active noise canceling. With up to 10 hours of listening time from the earbuds and 30 hours of total playback, you can NOW EAR THIS all day.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless earbuds, jump over to the official Buttons Air X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals